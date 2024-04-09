KUCHING, April 9 — The Sarawak government intends to take actions that are aligned with Malaysia’s commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce carbon intensity by 45 per cent by the year 2030, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Hazland Abang Hipni today.

He said the actions include establishing carbon pricing mechanisms, energy transition strategies, digital carbon management platform, carbon levy, hydrogen economy, biofuels, offshore wind, and energy efficiency technologies.

“Given its energy resources, Sarawak is well positioned to take a leading role in driving decarbonisation efforts, across the country,” he said in a statement.

He said Sarawak, being rich in biodiversity, recognises the urgent need to balance economic development with forest conservation.

“Our state boasts the largest forest cover in Malaysia, acting as critical carbon sinks,” he said.

He added that the state government is investing in nature-based solutions like reforestation, while strictly regulating industries like palm oil, to protect the eco-system.

He said Sarawak is also pioneering innovations in algae-based biofuels, as a green alternative to fossil fuels, adding that its vast continental shelf offers immense carbon storage capacity, with projects like the Kasawari offshore carbon capture storage (CCS) development poised to capture millions of tonnes of CO2 per year.

Hazland said by protecting and enhancing the natural capital, Sarawak aims to become a net carbon sink.

However, he said the road from COP28 to a net-zero future is long and winding, but stressed that Sarawak and Southeast Asia remain undaunted.

“With our abundant natural resources, dynamic economies, and youthful populations, we have the potential to leapfrog development pathways and build a cleaner, greener, more resilient region,” he added.

However, he said the success will require unwavering political will, sustained investment flows, tech transfer support, and a just transition for communities.

The deputy minister said Sarawak and the Southeast Asia region remain dedicated to advancing climate policies and speeding up the shift towards a low-carbon economy.

“We are confident that with strong leadership, strategic investments and collaboration among stakeholders, our region can serve as a shining example of green growth and sustainable development,” he said.

He added that Sarawak had last year achieved a milestone year by being the first state in Malaysia to enact groundbreaking legislation addressing climate change through the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Emission) Bill.

He said this pioneering law aims to control greenhouse gas emissions, promote carbon capture and storage technologies and achieve zero emissions by 2050.

“It mandates businesses to submit reports on carbon emissions and sets emission limits with penalties for non-compliance,” he pointed out.