KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) information bureau committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin @ Chegubard today claimed the investigation against his Facebook post questioning His Majesty’s prerogative to grant audience to KK Mart’s owner, was a form of intimidation.

He said he was only pointing out why it is wrong for an accused in the Allah socks controversy to be granted an audience with the King.

“The investigation on my post in the situation, where I defended the institution of the Malay Rulers, is a serious intimidation in the situation where many insult the Malays, Islam and even argue with bad intentions,” he told the press he delivered his statement to the police.

He alleged that the meeting had tarnished the image of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and interfered

On April 3, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, the founder and executive chairman of the KK Mart Group which has been involved in the “Allah” socks controversy.

During the 15-minute meeting at Istana Negara here, Chai, popularly known as KK Chai, apologised to Sultan Ibrahim as well as Muslims nationwide for the controversy caused by the sales of the offending socks last month.

The King decreed for all parties, including KK Mart, to be more careful about the products sold in their outlets.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded all parties against taking advantage of the situation that was triggered by the “Allah” socks issue. He said this includes inciting the public.

There have so far been three Molotov cocktail attacks against KK Mart branches despite Chai already being charged in court under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others, alongside his wife. Both claimed trial.

Last month, Sultan Ibrahim called on all parties to stop fuelling anger and taking advantage of the controversy and said this matter should now be left to the authorities to handle, adding that he had given instructions for this issue to be dealt with according to the law.