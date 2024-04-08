GERIK, April 8 — The heart-broken father of one of the victims in an accident at KM51.3 of the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) here yesterday reflected on the odd behaviour of his daughter, who suddenly fell silent and distanced herself before making her last journey.

Mat Zainal Nordin, 66, father of Noor Asmah Mat Zainal, 38, who died in the accident, initially thought her sudden change in conduct was due to fatigue. At the same time his son-in-law Kamizan Kasimon, 42, an army veteran who died with her in the accident, was strangely overly apologetic to him on the morning of the tragedy.

“Noor Asmah was a cheerful and affable person and would usually be her talkative self but when she wanted to go back to Terengganu on that fateful day, she immediately boarded the car as if to distance herself.

“So too was her husband’s unusual behaviour. Kamizan hugged me tightly, his handshake was different than usual and he kept apologising profusely. It was strange because the deceased (Kamizan) was earnestly apologetic whereas before he usually uttered it once. (But) only when something like this happens will we understand,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at the Gerik Hospital Forensic Unit here today, Mat Zainal said he only learnt about the misfortune of his daughter and son-in-law at around 3 pm from his son.

“My son was contacted by a friend of Kamizan who is also serving in the army and became aware of the accident after it was uploaded on Facebook. Yesterday, I could still hold back tears but today I lost it.

“Tears just flowed, but I have calmed down to accept God’s will even though it was very difficult for us as a family to accept, especially my wife who was so close to Noor Asmah,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Noor Asmah’s cousin, Mohamad Rizal Jamaluddin, 42, said they were all in celebratory mood for Syawal and at the same time, Noor Asmah’s fourth sibling’s wedding party would be held.

“The couple had time to help us all prepare for the wedding feast and even composed the dowry for delivery before leaving for Terengganu the next day.

“They informed us that they will celebrate Hari Raya in Terengganu first and then return to Padang Rengas for the wedding feast, which is scheduled to take place on the fifth day of Raya,” said Mohamad Rizal, adding that his family was shocked when informed of the couple’s demise.

As for Kamizan’s youngest sister, Nur Amal Kasimon, 34, said she was shattered because she could not fulfil her brother’s request to visit them in the new house that her brother had just built.

“My brother decided to build a house in Padang Rengas after retiring from the Malaysian Armed Forces. He often invited us brothers and sisters to stop by his house.”

Kamizan and Noor Asmah were killed after their Proton Persona collided head-on with a Toyota Innova. — Bernama