IPOH, April 8 — The driver of a Toyota Innova multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) who sustained severe injuries in an accident that claimed the lives of a married couple at KM51.3, Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB), near Gerik, yesterday, has passed away.

Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood, in a statement today, said the 54-year-old victim died at about 11.20 pm yesterday at Hospital Taiping.

This brings to three the number of fatalities in the accident while seven people are still receiving treatment.

In the 12.20 pm crash, army veteran Kamizan Kasimon, 42, and his wife Noor Asmah Mat Zainal, 38, were killed while eight other people were injured.

Advertisement

The Proton Persona car driven by Kamizan had crashed head-on with the Toyota Innova. — Bernama

Advertisement