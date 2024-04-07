IPOH, April 7 — A total of 144 Civil Defence Force (CDF) officers and personnel have been mobilised for patrols at hotspots throughout Perak under Op Prihatin in conjunction with the inter-monsoon period and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

CDF deputy chief commissioner Datuk Ismail Mohd Zawawi said the operation would provide emergency services and first aid to those affected by disasters or accident during the festive period.

“Op Prihatin will be from April 5 to 14 and involve assets such as ambulances, four-wheel drive vehicles and motorcycles, with patrols along Jalan Persekutuan and Jalan Negeri to assist with accidents and emergencies like flat tyres or fallen trees, and to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he told reporters after launching the Perak state level operation here today.

He added that there would be frequent patrols at 44 flood prone areas throughout the festive period, adding that the risks currently identified include fires due to hot weather, and that the Op Prihatin teams on patrol would monitor and immediately report such incidents to the Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama

