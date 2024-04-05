KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― The six Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs who supported the prime minister do not have to vacate their seats despite the party’s constitutional amendments that have been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), said Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

The Padang Rengas Umno chief said that the main purpose of implementing the Anti-Party Hopping Act was to prevent attempts to topple the government such as the “Sheraton Move” back in 2020, Astro Awani reported.

Mohamed Nazri pointed out that the six MPs do not have to vacate their seats as they did not violate the Anti-Party Hopping law.

“I was one of the committee members of the Anti-Party Hopping Act in Parliament at that time and the purpose of this Act was to prevent another movement like the 'Sheraton Move'.

“What the six MPs did does not bring down the government, but strengthened it and they never declared to leave the party.

“They give support not to topple the government, but to strengthen the government,” he was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, RoS approved Bersatu's constitutional amendments, which allows the party to vacate the seats of six parliamentarians who voiced their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The six Bersatu MPs were Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussain Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Zulkaperi Hanafi, Jeli MP Zahari Ketchikan, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman and Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim.

Mohamed Nazri also stressed that the Anti-Party Hopping Act was implemented to prevent MPs from gaining profit from the seats they won.

He explained that MPs could have traded their parliamentary seats for personal gain if it wasn’t for the Act.

“With this Act in place, no MPs can any longer gain profit by demanding a certain amount in return for their support. Therefore, this Act has prevented MPs from profiting from the seats they won,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohamed Nazri, who is also the Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, said that the issue of declaring support for Anwar is part of freedom of expression and is a fundamental right of Parliament guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

“They are free to support or vote for any Bill presented by the government and Bersatu can’t stop them through their recent party constitution amendment,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohamed Nazri also said the Anti-Party Hopping law also enacted to save government expenses as there is no need to hold by-elections as some parties tends to intentionally vacate their seats.

“It is very irresponsible if Bersatu wants six by-elections to be held simply because of revenge and anger towards the six MPs.

“They made a decision to support their prime minister for the sake of their voters without leaving the party, so why is Bersatu so angry,” he was quoted as saying.

He also pointed out that the power to determine whether the six MPs should vacate their seats or not did not rest in the hands of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Mohamed Nazri also advised Johari to scrutinise every speech made during the engagement sessions and meetings held by the Special Committee on the Anti-Party Hopping Act.