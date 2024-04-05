IPOH, April 5 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDN) in Perak is conducting the Aidilfitri Rahmah Sales Programme (PJR) in 39 locations across the state from yesterday until April 8.

State KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said various essential goods for Aidilfitri are being sold at discounted rates ranging from 10 to 30 per cent off the original selling price.

“Interested individuals can check the PJR locations on the official social media platforms of KPDN Perak,” he told a media conference after the launch of the 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) here today.

State Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and New Chinese Villages Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong, who officiated the launch, said despite fresh chicken not being listed under the SHMMP for Aidilfitri 2024, KPDN Perak will continue to monitor its prices.

A total of 169 enforcement officers and 70 price monitoring officers will conduct continuous inspections and monitoring at strategic locations throughout the state during the festive season. — Bernama

