SIBU, March 31 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has been dissolved, revealed a reliable source.

“It has been officially dissolved with the blessing from the Registrar of Societies,” the source said.

The party’s dissolution comes ahead of a ‘Unity Night’ organised by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) on April 6 at a hotel here.

The source said the dinner was being held to welcome former PSB leaders and members into the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party.

“It is going to be a big welcoming dinner, welcoming all the (former) PSB leaders and members en bloc into PDP.”

PSB is reported to have about 80,000 members across Sarawak.

According to a dinner ticket sighted by The Borneo Post today, it states: ‘Welcome Ex-leaders and Ex-members of PSB Join PDP Party’.

It was learnt that about 1,500 PSB members across Sarawak are expected to join the dinner.

PSB is believed to have decided on its dissolution during an Extraordinary Delegates Conference here last month.

However, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had declined to confirm the matter, saying that an announcement would be made when the time was right.

This comes after speculation that PSB would be dissolved to pave way for its members to join PDP en bloc, and the two parties have been in talks since last year.

Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding on July 13, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur as a means to pursue their political collaboration.

Meanwhile, during a Chinese New Year visit to Wong’s residence last month, PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing had said the proposed PDP-PSB merger would be done in accordance with the anti-party hopping law.

PSB was formed in 2014 as United People’s Party and rebranded in 2019 as PSB.

The party has three assemblymen, including Wong representing Bawang Assan. — The Borneo Post