KUCHING, March 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took some time from his official duties today to visit the Ramadan bazaar in Taman Desa Ilmu, Kota Samarahan.

He was accompanied by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang, and spent around 20 minutes mingling with traders and visitors after arriving at the bazaar at 5.15pm.

The Desa Ilmu Ramadan Bazaar is one of the most popular bazaars in the state, with traders offering scrumptious fare, including nasi kerabu, pasembor and soto.

Anwar is scheduled to attend the Sarawak Madani Buka Puasa event at Al-Muttaqin Mosque, Kota Samarahan, along with Abang Johari.

Advertisement

The prime minister had attended a briefing on Sarawak’s development at the Kota Samarahan Department of Irrigation and Drainage before dropping by the bazaar. — Bernama