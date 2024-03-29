KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya today.

Anwar said that both leaders discussed the upcoming official visit by Premier Li Qiang in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China bilateral ties this year during Liu’s visit and they also agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, especially investment from China, and to increase interconnectivity and to continue working together in the areas of education and youth.

“Liu and I also shared similar views on strengthening inter-party relations and a strong commitment and stand in the humanitarian conflict involving Palestine.

“Relations between Malaysia and China will continue to be strengthened for the prosperity of citizens of both countries,” he posted on Facebook today.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier issued a statement announcing Liu’s two-day working visit to Malaysia that began yesterday, which was aimed at fostering closer cooperation between political parties in both countries, and to discuss regional and international issues with shared interests.

Liu also paid a courtesy call to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan during his working visit.

Wisma Putra also said that Liu’s visit added meaning to the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties ever since they were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

Malaysia-China diplomatic ties were established since the Joint Communique between Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak and Prime Minister Zhou Enlai on May 31, 1974.

China is Malaysia’s biggest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with a total value of RM450.84 billion in 2023. — Bernama