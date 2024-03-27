PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — Umno Sungai Besar Division chief, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, failed in his appeal to set aside the High Court’s decision ordering him to pay RM300,000 in damages to Seputeh Member of Parliament, Teresa Kok Suh Sim, for defamation regarding Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds.

A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal led by Judge Datuk Supang Lian, alongside Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Wong Kian Kheong, dismissed Jamal’s appeal after concluding that it lacked merit.

The panel upheld the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court and also ordered Jamal to pay costs of RM20,000.

In today’s proceedings, lawyer Rejinder Singh appeared for Jamal, while Teresa Kok was represented by her legal team comprising Jaden Phoon Wai Ken and Rebecca Marshall.

On March 29, 2023, a different panel of the Court of Appeal granted Jamal’s request to defer the payment of RM300,000 in damages but directed him to deposit the amount into the account of the law firm representing Kok pending his appeal.

On July 26, 2022, Teresa Kok successfully obtained RM300,000 in damages following her victory in a defamation lawsuit against Jamal, pertaining to allegations of misusing Yawas funds, with the High Court ruling in her favour.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin also ordered Jamal to pay her RM50,000 in costs.

Teresa Kok initiated the lawsuit on April 6, 2017, accusing Jamal of making defamatory statements about her concerning Yawas funds during a press conference on March 8, 2017.

In her statement of claim, she asserted that the defamatory statements were circulated through print and electronic media, including on Jamal’s Facebook page.

She contended that the defamatory statements insinuated that she had misappropriated state government funds for personal gain and portrayed her as unethical. — Bernama