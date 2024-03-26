KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has identified the individual believed to have made insulting statements against the royal institution, particularly the Selangor royalty.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that police have previously opened 20 investigation papers against the individual who has a history of making offensive statements.

“I have instructed MCMC to take stern and integrated action with the police to ensure that offensive and insulting statements against the royal institution are eliminated from the Facebook platform. I was told that such content is also present on TikTok.

“...so we will examine several course of action to ensure that Facebook and other platform providers give good and prompt cooperation especially involving the 3R issues (race, religion, royalty),” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

A video uploaded by the individual allegedly containing offensive and derogatory remarks against the Selangor royalty had gone viral recently.

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi urged MCMC to take strict action against any party intentionally sowing seeds of division and making inflammatory remarks while calling on all agencies under the Communications Ministry to act as “agents” that defuse the situation and help restore calm.

He also wanted Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to increase content and materials that promote unity within society.

“This is important because when our Founding Fathers formed the nation and gained independence, they did not envision a chaotic and divisive atmosphere.

“Our diversity and plurality are our strength. Ramadan should teach us to be more tolerant, patience, to observe limits and boundaries and to respect each other,” he said.

On the registration for the Central Database Hub (Padu), Fahmi said 99 per cent of the staff under the ministry and its agencies have registered, adding that the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), the Community Communication Department (J-Kom) and the Malaysian News Agency (Bernama) have achieved 100 per cent registration. — Bernama