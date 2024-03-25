KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced today that the government is committed to tabling eight amendments regarding the citizenship of foundlings.

He affirmed that despite receiving criticism from NGOs, the government will proceed with the tabling.

“We want to prioritise the eight amendments and continue with seven but not proceed with one.

“There needs to be give and take and finding a middle ground to resolve citizenship issues,” he briefly told reporters during the 217th Police Day Commemoration Celebration 2024 here today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA) suggested that the government should either postpone or abandon the introduction of amendments to Section 1(a) and Section 2(3) until comprehensive data, field evidence, and thorough studies are conducted.

The group said the government should move forward with the amendments concerning equal citizenship rights for Malaysian mothers.