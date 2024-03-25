KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi and Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim today said they never made any offers to coerce Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both claimed that it was Wan Saiful who made demands in exchange for his support for Anwar’s leadership.

“If we look at this properly, he made the demands as a condition for him to offer his support for the Prime Minister,” Dr Zulkafperi and Mohd Azizi told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

The Tanjong Karang MP and Gua Musang MP were commenting on Wan Saiful’s claims last week that Mohd Azizi was offered a project worth RM2 million, payment for his wife’s medical expenses, legal costs to face charges in court and as well as to drop his legal cases in court.

Dr Zulkafperi last Friday submitted a motion to refer Wan Saiful to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee

MORE TO COME