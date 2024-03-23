LABUAN, March 23 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) and Sabah Umno have discussed a potential collaboration in the 17th Sabah state election, said Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

He confirmed that discussions had taken place between him, Umno president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar, emphasising that no official decision has been made by either party’s supreme council on the collaboration.

“We must acknowledge that no decision has been reached thus far by both the supreme councils of Umno and Warisan regarding the collaboration.

“However, I have held discussions not only with the Umno president but also with Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar, expressing hope that such collaboration could materialise,” he told reporters after the Sabah-Labuan Ramadan Tour at Desa Tunas Hijau today.

Shafie said the potential collaboration is not a contentious issue within the Warisan leadership or at the grassroots level.

“We remain optimistic that Parti Warisan will maintain its strength in Sabah, as evidenced by our previous success in winning 29 seats and securing a significant portion of the votes,” he added.

Shafie emphasised that the party remains open-minded, allowing members to attend Umno political events without restrictions.

“I encourage our members, if invited, to attend Umno events, just as we would welcome Umno leaders to our events if they choose to participate,” he said.

Highlighting Sabah’s political history, Shafie noted that previous ruling parties like Parti Bersatu Rakyat Jelata Sabah (Berjaya) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) operated independently without coalitions, citing that collaboration between Warisan and Umno is not ‘an insurmountable challenge.’

“It’s simply a matter of necessity. If there arises a need for both parties to work together, it’s not a problem at all,” he said.

Prior to this, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor had hinted at the possibility of an early election for Sabah despite the current term of the state government expiring in October 2025. — Bernama