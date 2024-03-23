LABUAN, March 23 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has approved an allocation of RM3.64 million for various infrastructure development projects as well as programmes involving the people, public facilities and housing for the duty-free island this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that of the total, RM1 million is for 20 rural road projects and RM500,000 for 10 projects under the social amenity programme.

He added that KKDW has also allocated RM1.54 million for 20 new Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) projects.

“This public housing project will involve building houses measuring 660 square feet, with three rooms and two toilets, worth RM77,000 each.

“In addition, KKDW also approved an allocation of RM600,000 for 30 PPRT repair projects.

“This allocation is not so big and the ministry is ready to channel more allocations according to needs next year,” he said at the Kasih Ramadan event at Masjid Al Sultan Abdullah Kampung Sungai Bedaun today. — Bernama

