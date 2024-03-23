KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed his deepest sympathies and profound condolences to the victims, their families and the people of Russia following the deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow on Friday.

The Prime Minister, in his Facebook post, said such a “gruesome and barbaric rampage” had no place in the civilised world.

“The fact that the attack took place in a major concert hall, an epicentre of culture, is almost certainly by design, calculated to inflict maximum damage.

“Additionally, as a Muslim, I feel compelled to underscore that this utterly despicable atrocity can never be said to represent Islam or, indeed, any religion. We must, therefore, stand firm against allowing such wickedness and evil to eclipse the peaceful and noble teachings of the world’s great faiths,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia was ready to work with all its partners, including the Russian Federation, in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 60 people were killed and more than 145 others were injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire at a concert hall at Crocus City Hall, Moscow.

The incident took place during a concert by the music band “Picnic”. — Bernama