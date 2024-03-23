ALOR SETAR, March 23 — The Kedah government will not disclose the names of couples from the state who marry in Thailand and fail to register their marriage in Malaysia.

State Welfare, Women, Unity, Family, and Community Committee chairman, Datuk Halimaton Shaadiah Saad said that instead, the state government continues to remind couples involved to promptly register their marriages at religious offices to avoid any difficulties in the future.

According to her, this is to ensure that no one is deprived of their rights, privileges, and benefits after registering their marriage, besides avoiding documentation problems for their children.

“We’re not against polygamy, but when you come back here, register promptly so that your children can register with the National Registration Department (JPN) and get protection.

“I don’t have the exact figures, but according to social media, it’s said that there are 300 couples marrying there in a month, but not many people from Kedah marry there, and if they do, there are specific reasons,” she said after officiating the Kedah-level “Gerak Rahmah 2024: Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk Perpaduan” programme here today.

Halimaton Shaadiah said cross-border marriages not registered in the country is one of the main reasons for children missing out on education, among other benefits, as citizens.

Previously, Halimaton Shaadiah, when winding up debate in the Kedah State Assembly on March 7, was reported to have said that Islamic religious offices in southern Thailand would provide a list of names of Kedah residents who married there to resolve the issue of unregistered marriages in the country.

She said the data would enable the Islamic authorities in this state to issue orders to the involved couples to register their marriages with the Kedah Islamic Religious Council (MAIK).

Among the problems faced by couples married in Thailand who do not register their marriages with MAIK are children born who cannot be registered with the JPN.

“The wife has no rights if divorced. Furthermore, the wife and children have no rights to inheritance, assessment of the father’s or husband’s estate. This includes children being unable to study in government schools, which is a worrying issue,” she said. — Bernama