JOHOR BARU, March 21 — The Johor Education Department is ready to provide counseling services to the three male students who were allegedly sexually assaulted by a political party leader in Mersing recently.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the department is ready to help the affected teenagers and can start anytime soon.

He said the Johor Education Department can also manage the counseling sessions that will be conducted following guidelines.

“However, we will let the police investigate the incident first before intervening,” he said after visiting the SMK Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra in Kulai near here today.

Advertisement

Aznan, who is also the Johor Youth Council president, was responding to a recent report where two secondary school students and a youth were allegedly sexually assaulted by a young male politician.

Last Tuesday, Malay Mail reported that a political party’s divisional youth vice-chief was arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting three teenage boys in Mersing.

The victims, aged between 15 and 21, alleged that they were sexually assaulted and threatened by the 36-year-old suspect several years ago.

Advertisement

The suspect, who is also known as a social volunteer in Mersing, was detained and arrested on Monday shortly after investigators received reports on his alleged incident from the victims.