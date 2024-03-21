JOHOR BARU, March 20 — The Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) has revoked the business licence and ordered for the indefinite closure of the factory involved in the controversy over distributing socks bearing the word “Allah”.

The factory, owned and operated by Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, is located in the Sri Gading Industrial Area in Batu Pahat.

The factory was recently identified as the supplier of the offending socks that triggered the “Allah” controversy.

In a statement posted on MPBP’s official Facebook yesterday, the council said that the submission of the notice to the factory owners, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, was due to violations in their licensing conditions.

The statement said that the factory was involved in business activities that run contrary to those that were approved by MPBP, in this case shoe stores and being distributors.

“The notice was handed over by MPBP chairman Ezahar Abu Sairin and witnessed by the council’s chief whip, deputy chairman and councilors at Menara MPBP in Batu Pahat yesterday.

“This action is provided under the provisions of 13(2) and 49(2) of MPBP’s Trade, Business and Industrial Licensing By-laws 2016,” read the statement.

The statement added that Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd‘s managing director Soh Hui San received the notice on her company’s behalf.

However, there is no indication on how long the factory will remain closed, following the revocation of its business licence that is effective today.

It was reported yesterday that the Johor-based factory was closed, a day after authorities raided the premises.

The closure was initiated as part of the company’s security initiative after personal information of their employees were published online. In addition, the premise had also received violent threats that include burning down the factory and endangering lives.

On Tuesday, Johor state police raided the factory in response to reports lodged over the socks bearing the Arabic word for “Allah”, which were discovered for sale at the outlets of convenience store chain KK Mart in Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

Police said they had taken statements from eight individuals, including the owner and founder of KK Supermart and Superstore Sdn Bhd, in an investigation under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, as the factory owners, had said that it is seeking advice on whether it can take legal action against the China-based supplier Mu Mian Qing Hosiery Co Ltd for supplying the controversial five pairs of socks.