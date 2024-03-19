PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The number of dengue cases dropped to 3,238 cases in the 10th Epidemiology Week (ME10) between March 3 and 9 from 3,268 cases in the previous week with two deaths due to dengue fever complications.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said in a statement today that the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported in ME10 was 35,619 compared to 21,602 cases in the same period last year.

He said 21 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported compared to 16 deaths for the same period in 2023.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said 178 dengue hotspots were reported in ME10 compared to 184 hotspots in the previous week.

He said out of the 178 localities, 151 were in Selangor, 12 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, six localities in Penang, three in Sabah, two each in Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak and one each in Perak and Kedah.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said no outbreak was reported in ME10 for chikungunya surveillance, adding that the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is six.

Meanwhile, for Zika surveillance, a total of 453 blood samples and one urine sample were screened, and the results were all negative.

He urged the public to cooperate with authorities such as the Ministry of Health and local authorities by allowing them to enter their homes to conduct dengue control activities and ensure that premises are free from Aedes mosquito breeding sites. — Bernama