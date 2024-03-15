KUCHING, March 15 — Politicians from both sides of the divide must prioritise people over politics and not focus on excessive politicking, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

He said emphasis should be focused on results instead of playing politics through media statements and postings that were based on “half-truths, twisted facts and indulging in the blame game on social media for publicity”.

“As the elected representative for Kota Sentosa, I am committed to do my part by channelling my rural transformation project (RTP) funds to repair and upgrade dilapidated facilities and infrastructure under my constituency.

“I hope that YB Chong Chieng Jen, the two-term Stampin MP and former three-term Kota Sentosa assemblyman will do likewise by using his funding to repair dilapidated infrastructure in schools, residential and public areas,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As an elected representative, Yap said he receives annual RTP allocation of RM5 million which will be used for projects implemented through various government agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

“This is dependent on the area and scope of implementation and certainly not monopolised by any single government agency,” he added.

He also expressed his commitment to assisting all schools under his constituency systematically through his RTP and minor rural project (MRP) allocations based on urgency and priority to ensure their equipment and facilities are satisfactory so as to create a good environment that is conducive for learning and academic excellence.

He recently allocated RM100,000 under his RTP to SK Major General Datu Ibrahim at Kem Semenggo here for the repair of the school hall.

“The school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) had earlier requested assistance as the ceiling was leaking from the roof of the hall and the ceiling’s dilapidated condition might collapse.

“The teachers and over 650 pupils have been deprived from using the school hall for more than two years,” he said.

During his visit to the school yesterday, Yap was joined by JKR officers who gathered inputs and suggestions from the school’s representatives to speed up the preparation of the scope of works and bill of quantities of the repairs, so that the students and teachers will be able to use the school hall for their school assembly and extracurricular activities.

Meanwhile, Yap also paid a visit to Tabika Kemas 11RAMD Kem Semenggo to monitor the installation of two units of air-conditioner costing RM3,000, which he had contributed for two pre-school classes.

“The Tabika Kemas is operating two sessions of classes in the morning and afternoon for over 65 children and the air-conditioners are urgently required by the children attending the afternoon session,” he said. — The Borneo Post