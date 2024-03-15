KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A total of 74 resolutions and 150 programmes outlined by 10 Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 Groups were finalised during the Performance and Implementation Management Committee Meeting (Steering Committee) today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who also chairs the steering committee, said that these resolutions and programmes have been compiled under the Bumiputera Economic Transformation through three goals: socio-economic justice, national sustainability and prosperity and the people’s welfare.

He said these include initiatives such as the Bumiputera Land Corporation, the Tabung Waqaf Mara Madani, Bumiputera Entrepreneur Generation and Malay Reserve Land Development, as announced in KEB 2024 held from February 29 to March 2.

“Besides this, the meeting had also set intervals for each group to submit progress reports periodically and set a target for an annual reporting session on its implementation to be conducted progressively and to be fully presented in May 2025.

“This is to enhance the public’s confidence in the Madani government’s commitment to implementing the resolutions,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the true success of KEB 2024 lies in the comprehensive efforts of all stakeholders in the Bumiputera economy to translate the resolutions into effective implementation.

“During the Cabinet Meeting on March 8, it was agreed, among other things, to establish a permanent secretariat under the Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) to be chaired directly by the prime minister to ensure that each resolution is thoroughly looked into and to ensure its effectiveness.

“All follow-up actions will be continuously reviewed, periodically monitored, and their implementation improved from time to time to uplift the status of the Bumiputera economy to a better level,” he said.

Earlier today, Ahmad Zahid chaired the Steering Committee Meeting with the KEB Group chairmen, where the resolutions were elevated to be the new agenda for Bumiputera empowerment. — Bernama