KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) plans to increase the age eligibility for the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) from 55 to 60 years, aiming to enable more women to qualify for contributions.

Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong explained that this adjustment necessitates an amendment to the Act, and if sanctioned, it could benefit approximately 720,600 women.

“Kesuma targets to have 500,000 women contribute to SKSSR this year, following the successful registration of 205,000 women in 2023,” he told reporters after officiating the Kesuma Women’s Day Celebration and Women’s Career Carnival, here today.

The SKSSR, implemented on December 1, 2022, encompasses three primary safeguards: protection against domestic disasters, disabilities, and death, with premiums starting as low as RM10 per month or RM120 per annum.

Furthermore, Steven announced that 12,500 women working under Kesuma, covering nine departments and five related agencies, will receive SKSSR contributions for free.

“This figure also includes male employees who contribute for their wives as an expression of love and appreciation,” he said.

During the event, Kesuma, in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Welfare Foundation to promote SKSSR contributions and extend assistance to a larger number of women.

A total of 10 private companies have participated in the initiative to sponsor SKSSR contributions, amounting to RM558,360, benefiting 4,864 women from the B40 eKasih group. — Bernama