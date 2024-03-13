KOTA BARU, March 13 — A video of dirty beaches in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan that went viral recently is an old one, said state Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor.

He alleged that the issue was deliberately played up by irresponsible parties to tarnish the image of the state which is currently organising the Visit Kelantan Year 2024 (TMK2024).

“The video was circulated by an influencer who led an NGO to clean the beach. What we know is that there are other parties who have reposted the old video as if they wanted to tarnish the reputation of the individual involved.

“We have conducted checks at the beaches and it appears that the video is false,” he told reporters here today. — Bernama

