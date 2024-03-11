KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Make the beginning of Ramadan an opportunity to spend more time in munajat (supplication), perform more good deeds, attain the level of taqwa (piety) and to resolutely achieve the rewards and blessings of the holy month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar, who is currently in Berlin for his six-day official visit to Germany, said Muslims in the German capital have begun fasting, and he had advised the members of his delegation, whom he said had their sahur (pre-dawn meal) at 4am and performed their Fajr (dawn) prayers at 4.35am, to recite the Quran and its interpretations.

In his post attached with a “Selamat Menyambut Ramadan 2024/1445H” poster, the prime minister said while awaiting the morning events, he reflected on the messages received from his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and family members as well as on work matters with Cabinet colleagues.

However, he noted that there were also several messages from Indonesian friends regarding a heartbreaking story of the abuse of “santri” (religious students) in a “pesantren” (Islamic boarding school) in East Java.

“Memories of past incidences in the country — stories of student abuse, including during my stint as the Education Minister, at a secondary school in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. The most tragic and shocking was the death of a student at Universiti Pertahanan (Nasional Malaysia).

“Education should not neglect discipline, morals and etiquette. Learning, even religious education, should not merely involve memorising knowledge and verses without enlightenment, awareness and practice. Therefore, all educators and parents need to emphasise this approach and not protect vile behaviour,” he said.

In light of this, Anwar urged schools, religious schools, institutes, colleges and universities to emphasise discipline and morals and firmly prevent immorality from taking root in educational institutions.

Anwar arrived in Berlin at 10.29pm Sunday (5.29am Monday, Malaysia time) for his official visit to the country, which is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union member countries.

A busy schedule awaits the prime minister, starting with a visit to Siemens Energy, followed by a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a courtesy call on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During the visit, which also includes a trip to the port city of Hamburg, Anwar is scheduled to meet with captains of industry and potential investors such as Schott AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis and Airbus, as well as attend a session with the Malaysian diaspora in the country. — Bernama