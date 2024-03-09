BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the people are beginning to lose confidence with opposition parties especially Parti Bersatu, after several Members of Parliament and an assemblyman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) stated their support for the government.

Commenting on the statement of PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is challenging the federal government to declare the six Parliamentary seats and one state seat vacant, Anwar said it is up to the MPs and assemblyman concerned to vacant their seats.

“The people are beginning to lose confidence especially in Bersatu,” he told journalists after attending a Goodwill Gathering with the Royal Malaysian Police here today.

Advertisement

The six Members of Parliament from Bersatu who have declared their support for the Prime Minister are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

The assemblyman involved is Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Selat Klang). — Bernama

Advertisement