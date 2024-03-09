KUALA NERUS, March 9 — The Health Ministry recorded 15 cases of heat-related illness nationwide since the first week of this year until yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said of that total, four were heatstroke cases, while another 11 were linked to heat exhaustion.

He said there were seven cases each reported in Perak and Kedah, while one case was recorded in Sabah.

“The cases involve individuals aged 17 to 50 as well as members of uniformed bodies because they are exposed to hot weather during training and so on.

“Fourteen patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from the ward, while another patient who was previously being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (at Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi) has been transferred to the general ward and is now in stable condition,” he told reporters after officiating the Terengganu Wellness Hub at the Seberang Takir Health Clinic grounds here today.

Dzulkefly said that so far, cases of heat-related illness in this country are under control, while advising the public to take precautions during the current hot weather, especially ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan.

“Plan outdoor activities during the month of Ramadan. Avoid being outdoors during the peak heat periods between 11 am and 4 pm. Wear appropriate clothing and keep an eye on those in high-risk groups, such as children and the elderly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said that a total of 33 wellness hubs have been established nationwide to provide various healthcare and wellness services to local communities.

He said the Wellness Hub in Terengganu, which began operations on Feb 24, offers a comprehensive range of 13 healthcare and wellness services, such as health factor screening, weight management and smoking cessation services. — Bernama