KUCHING, March 8 — A parked vehicle suddenly caught fire at Jalan Ewe Hai in Kuching’s old town around 1.40pm today.

Jalan Ewe Hai is connected to Jalan Carpenter.

According to eyewitnesses, the presence of flammable materials accompanied by strong winds in the area caused the fire to spread quickly to the adjacent shophouse.

Within moments the fire spread to at least four of double-storey shophouses.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan, Tabuan Jaya, and Batu Lintang stations.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze and continued to conduct an overhaul to fully extinguish the fire.

As of time of writing, the fire is said to have destroyed four shophouses.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the level of damages and exact cause of the fire. — The Borneo Post