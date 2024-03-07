ALOR SETAR, March 7 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for opening up discussions on development projects in Kedah.

“Alhamdulillah, I express my thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister for being receptive and opening the door to discussions related to economic projects.

“I am pleased to hear this,” he said at a press conference after the state assembly meeting here today.

Earlier, during the sitting, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government seeks the support of the Federal Government in the development of the deep-sea port in Sanglang and the proposed Kedah Aerotropolis mega project.

He said Kedah needed strategically significant development projects that will help strengthen the country on the geopolitical stage.

“The aim, besides boosting economic development and strengthening the investment ecosystem, is to enhance the state’s role in supporting the country in regional geopolitical dynamics,” he said.

He said the Kedah government will continue to play an active role and collaborate closely with the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) to drive economic growth in the northern corridor.

Muhammad Sanusi said this is to ensure that the northern corridor is competitive with the Greater Klang Valley.

“The state government will continue to support developments such as the Northern Corridor Highway (NCH) planned for implementation to benefit the northern corridor and Kedah in particular,” he said. — Bernama