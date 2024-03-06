GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — A police constable received seven stitches on his left palm after sustaining injuries during a scuffle with an addict during an Ops Tapis raid in Teluk Kumbar yesterday afternoon.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the constable, 28, was assigned to the Barat Daya district police headquarters Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.

“The scuffle happened at around 4pm when an operations team raided a ketum operation centre and an addict tried to evade the police.

Advertisement

“The constable tried to detain the addict and a scuffle occurred that caused him to fall and his left palm was pierced by a piece of wood,” he said when contacted today.

Mohamed Usuf said the constable had received seven stitches and was in stable condition and has been given three days of sick leave. — Bernama

Advertisement