IPOH, March 5 — Two friends pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to two charges of impersonating Immigration officers last month.

M. A. Sarvin Raj, 26, and Harjit Singh Sulakhan Singh, 26, were jointly accused of committing the offence at 108C-1, Jalan Kampar, Pekan Bharu here at around 10.30am on February 26.

Sarvin Raj, who is unemployed, and Harjit, a salesman, were charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison term of up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Sarvin Raj also pleaded not guilty under Section 411 of the Penal Code to the charge of dishonestly possessing stolen property, an iPhone XR, and a bank card belonging to Neng Pipit at Taman Klebang Jaya here at around 6.35am on February 26.

Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif fixed bail at RM5,000 for Sarvin Raj and RM3,200 for Harjit Singh, with one surety each, and set April 4 for case mention. — Bernama

