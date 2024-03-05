KUALA PILAH, March 5 — A 47-year-old man was sentenced by the Sessions Court here to five years in prison after being found guilty of assaulting his 17-year-old daughter on January 23.

Judge Norma Ismail imposed the sentence after the accused, who is a person with disabilities, pleaded guilty to the charge of causing injury to his daughter.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code with intentionally causing injury to the teenager using a plastic chair, a clothes basket and an ironing board in the 11.45pm incident at their home in Kendong, Rembau.

The accused’s lawyer, Roslaili Alias, pleaded with the court to impose the minimum sentence as not only was he a person with disabilities, but he was also a low-wage earner supporting his child and elderly parents.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Qaiyyum Ramlan requested the court to impose a fair sentence as a lesson to the accused, saying that as a father, he should not have resorted to violence to educate his child. — Bernama

