JOHOR BARU, March 5 — Chinese technology giant Huawei has expressed confidence in Johor’s skilled young talent pool and is prepared to diversify into more businesses in the state, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said this was stated by Huawei when a Johor state government delegation went to the multinational corporation in conjunction with an ongoing working visit to the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, China, from March 2 to 7.

“The state government is in agreement and is prepared to shift to artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which is expected to attract other AI companies to invest in Johor,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said the establishment of Huawei’s Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC) has revolutionised the city of Longgang in Shenzhen in implementing data unification.

“The IOC is equipped with cloud computing, Internet of things, ultra-broadband, big data analysis tools and AI technologies,” he said.

He also noted that in 2022, Huawei and Telekom Malaysia, in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, inked a memorandum of understanding to establish a national AI lab in Johor. — Bernama

