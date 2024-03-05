KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The government will propose to suspend Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan from the Dewan Rakyat for six months today for allegedly accusing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of abusing his power.

According to the Dewan Rakyat’s order of business, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will propose the motion to suspend the Tasek Gelugor MP at around noon after the oral session today, Malaysiakini reported.

Wan Saiful is said to have made the remarks last Wednesday when debating the King’s speech in the House.

According to the Hansard — Parliament’s official transcript — Wan Saiful was commenting on Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s remarks before becoming the Agong that he wanted to hunt down the corrupt.

“Corrupt means abusing power. Ampun Tuanku, the person who abuses their power will have an audience with Your Majesty each week before the Cabinet meeting,” Wan Saiful was quoted as saying.

Although not explicitly stated, it is understood that he was referring to the prime minister as he has a pre-Cabinet meeting with the Agong each week.

However, Wan Saiful retracted his remarks upon the instruction of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul after his statement triggered an uproar.

Wan Saiful had said that he was disappointed by the instruction, but abided by it, nonetheless.

In Zahid’s motion, as per the order paper, Wan Saiful is also accused of misusing the Agong’s name to influence the Dewan Rakyat.

“The statement by Tasek Gelugor is a serious allegation and violates the rights and privileges of an MP and is an insult to this house.

“As such, it is agreed that Wan Saiful must be suspended from serving the meeting (Dewan Rakyat session) for six months from the date this motion is approved,” the motion reads.

Wan Saiful, in the same speech being cited by Zahid, also alleged that he was offered bribes including an allocation of RM1.7 million for his constituency if he were to support Anwar.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has given the Perikatan Nasional MP one week to file a report on the alleged bribe.