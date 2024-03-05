KAJANG, March 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today has hinted at “good news” concerning permanent posts for Civil Defence Force (APM) members.

In his speech launching the Civil Defence Force Month at the agency’s headquarters, he mentioned that he had discussed with the Public Service Department director-general and a positive decision will be announced soon.

“I was asked here to request for permanent posts to be established in the Civil Defence Force.

“I have officially presented the request to the Public Service Department director-general. We have a positive result and there will be an announcement soon,” he said.

Advertisement

Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said that the initiative was taken after the community witnessed that the Civil Defence Force played an important role with the National Disaster Management Agency.

He further reiterated that agencies placed under his lead need to be appreciated by the community and also the government.

“It’s not about the money, but appreciation for the service of these unsung heroes needs to be heard by the communities,” he asserted.

Advertisement

In January, APM reportedly said it was targeting to get 10,000 individuals to join the Civil Servant Volunteer Team this year.

Its Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Abdul Wahab Rahim said APM has already received participation from 2,000 volunteers who have completed the basic civil servant volunteer course under its supervision.