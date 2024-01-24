KAJANG, Jan 24 — Media practitioners will be allowed to join the Civil Defence Force (APM) as volunteers to enhance disaster management and news reporting, especially at disaster locations, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said he would meet with the chief executive officers and top editors of print and electronic media to discuss the matter.

“Short-term courses will be provided for journalists (to join APM as volunteers). At disaster locations, they can come as journalists and wear uniforms.

“It provides a positive image to victims and the public. (Journalists) will wear two hats, as media professionals and also as APM volunteers,” he told a press conference after a working visit to the APM headquarters in Sungai Merab here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the matter would also be implemented for art practitioners, government officers as well as the private sector.

Ahmad Zahid said along with Rural and Regional Development Ministry staff, he will begin the recruitment drive by also registering as an APM volunteer.

Meanwhile, he said APM needed to be given a new breath of life in its service through swift presence at disaster locations.

“We can see that assets are very limited when emergencies or disasters occur... we will try to improve,” he said, adding that the number of APM members would also be increased.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he had asked APM to prepare a National Civil Defence policy to make the agency more proactive and play a more prominent role at disaster locations.

“It (policy) is being prepared and will be brought to the Cabinet for approval... this policy will serve as a guide for APM in the future,” he said. — Bernama