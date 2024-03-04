PORT DICKSON, March 4 — Several state laws will be amended to strengthen the administration of Islamic affairs in the state, said Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Tuanku Muhriz said this involves the Administration of the Religion of Islam Enactment 2003, the Syariah Court Enactment 2024 and the Islamic Family Law (Negeri Sembilan) Enactment.

“This initiative is expected to enhance the administration of Islamic affairs in the state by expanding the scope and authority of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Affairs Council (MAINS) and facilitating the agency to be more proactive in initiating new initiatives,” the ruler said at the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Affairs Briefing 2023 here today.

Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz was also in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and MAINS chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Sheikh Abdul Kadir.

In the meantime, Tuanku Muhriz stressed that priority must be given to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to achieve developed nation status, adding that the programmes are crucial in producing the workforce needed by industries to advance the nation.

“I have been informed that MAINS has established collaborative efforts for TVET programmes with several educational institutions for asnaf children to acquire welding, mechatronics, air conditioning and mechanical ventilation skills.

“MAINS’ role in encouraging students to pursue Islamic studies and other fields necessary for the advancement of Muslims is highly commendable,” Tuanku Muhriz said, adding that the council’s move to convert study loans to full scholarships last year benefitted 41 students, involving costs totalling nearly RM1 million.

MAINS has also funded research conducted by higher education institutions to enhance the effectiveness of the administration of its programmes aimed at developing the Muslim community in the state, such as the study on the minimum basic needs based on the current cost of living, said Tuanku Muhriz.

He said the council is also actively carrying out socioeconomic activities such as free-range chicken farming and stingless bee farming and providing body massage training under the MyBeedan Entrepreneur programme to help the asnaf group break out of the cycle of poverty.

The ruler also emphasised that upholding and spreading the principles of Islam requires the effort of all state and federal leaders, urging the people to embrace the values of compassion, harmony and tolerance and avoid disputes.

“All parties must preserve harmony, respect differences, appreciate similarities and love peace,” he added. — Bernama