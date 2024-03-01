OSLO, March 1 — Malaysia is keen to invite the telecommunication regulatory body from Norway to participate in the conference involving Asean telecommunication regulatory bodies scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur in May.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said that the Regulatory Roundtable Meeting (RRM) and International Regulatory Conference (IRC), organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), are set to take place on May 6 and 7 to discuss, among others, issues and preparations related to facing new challenges in telecommunication technologies.

He said he believes that the experience of the Norwegian telecommunication regulatory body, as well as of other participating countries, could assist both the MCMC and Asean regulatory bodies in preparing for such challenges.

“The issues of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI, for example, are crucial and were extensively discussed during the recently concluded Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, as well as at the European Union level.

Advertisement

“We in Asean also need to play a significant role (in terms of regulation) because many data centres will be located in Malaysia,” he told Bernama after attending the Next Generation Communications Roundtable organised by Norwegian telecommunication giant, Telenor Group.

The roundtable meeting was also attended by representatives from the Norwegian government, the Norwegian Communications Authority, Telenor experts and industry forerunners, as well as external partners Digital Norway and business association, Abelia. — Bernama