KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg pledges to continue the former Governor and Chief Minister Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s legacy, especially in efforts to develop Sarawak and Malaysia in a more structured approach.

“On behalf of the people of Sarawak, we certainly feel the loss of a leader who served the people of Malaysia throughout his life, especially the people of Sarawak.

“As his successor, I pledge that we will continue his efforts to develop Sarawak and Malaysia in a more structured approach, especially in the need for energy transition globally,” he said after the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Petronas and the Sarawak Government today.

Advertisement

Abang Johari said Abdul Taib had been in service since the establishment of Malaysia in 1963 as a minister in the first governments of Sarawak and Malaysia and made significant contributions, including being one of the architects in the establishment of Petronas.

Abang Johari said during the administration of the second prime minister the late Tun Abdul Razak, Abdul Taib also helmed the Ministry of Primary Industries.

“It was during his tenure at the ministry that he became one of the individuals that successfully contributed to the establishment of Petronas by strengthening the oil industry which at that time was held by outside parties,” he said.

Advertisement

Abdul Taib, breathed his last at 4.40 am at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur today. He was 87.

On another development, Abang Johari said the MoU inked today marked a new cooperation between Sarawak and the Federal Government through Petronas for the establishment of an ammonia factory for the international market.

“We in Sarawak will of course continue to cooperate in Malaysia's strategic fields to strengthen the country’s economic foundation through the use of the latest technology,” he said. ― Bernama