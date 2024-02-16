KUCHING, Feb 16 — Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Sarawak branch has been asked to publish folktales involving ethnic and tribal narratives in both native and Malay languages to safeguard the rich cultural diversity of Sarawak.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of DBP Malaysia Datuk Anwar Ridhwan, who is a National Laureate, emphasised that this initiative aims to elevate the importance and position of ethnic languages and tribes in Sarawak.

He highlighted the previous efforts of DBP Sarawak in publishing dictionaries for various ethnic languages, including Melanau Mukah, Iban, Vaie and Sarawak Malay, as well as compiling word lists for 11 ethnic languages in the state.

The word lists include those of the Selakau, Bisaya, Sarawak Malay, Vaie, Kedayan, Melanau Dalat, Melanau Seduan, Tetaw, Kenyah Cebup, Bakong and Narum communities.

Advertisement

“The ethnic and tribal languages are at risk of disappearing rapidly if proper documentation efforts are not taken.

“I propose publishing these folktales in bilingual format, displaying both Malay and the original language. This way, we can appreciate the diversity of themes and the richness of narratives from different ethnic groups, as well as reaching a wider audience,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech when officiating at ‘Festival Bahasa Jiwa Bangsa’ held at Balai Budaya, DBP Sarawak branch here yesterday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, DBP Sarawak director Abang Haliman Abang Julai highlighted the alignment of these initiatives with Sarawak’s aspirations to become a developed state by 2030 and emphasised the significant role DBP plays in realising this dream.

“DBP Sarawak expands its functions by establishing the Multiracial Unit, focusing on programmes involving various ethnicities in Sarawak.

“DBP aims to ensure the preservation of tribal languages in Malaysia, particularly in Sarawak. Efforts in preserving these endangered languages need to be initiated promptly with the involvement of ethnic communities in the state,” he said.

Abang Haliman also revealed that DBP Sarawak has planned 248 programmes aimed at engaging various stakeholders, including collaborative partners, organisers and non-governmental support bodies, to have a more significant impact on the preservation of cultural heritage.

The event also witnessed the launch of Rekayasa 2024 DBP Sarawak, the ‘Melakar Naratif Jiwa Bangsa’ book, as well as Sayembara 2024. — Borneo Post Online