PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department intercepted an attempt by a Chinese national passenger to smuggle out RM170,000 from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Jan 27.

Customs Department Central Zone enforcement operations director Wong Pun Sian revealed that the cash was discovered during a scan of the backpack of a passenger about to depart for Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

“We found 1,700 in RM100 notes totalling RM170,000. The passenger failed to declare the cash in the Customs Form No. 7 and also failed to submit a Bank Negara Malaysia permit,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He said the individual was detained to assist the investigation under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 28B of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to RM3 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

According to Wong, it is the first Malaysian Ringgit smuggling case of the year by an international passenger at the KLIA Terminal 1 International Departures Hall. — Bernama

Advertisement