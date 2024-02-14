KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― The decision on the improvement of the civil service salary structure system is expected to be announced during the tabling of the 2025 Budget this year, said the Public Service Department (PSD).

It said that the proposed improvement would be finalised and presented to the Cabinet for approval at the beginning of the second quarter of this year at the latest.

“Civil servants can still submit proposals to improve the existing salary system covering all aspects of service through the remuneration review portal at semakansaraan.jpa.gov.my before March 1, 2024,” it said in a statement today.

PSD said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired the Review of the Public Service Remuneration System main committee meeting yesterday, which was also attended by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

The meeting discussed and deliberated on improvement initiatives within the Review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), especially concerning aspects of enhancing the disposable income of public servants.

“Improving the disposable income of civil servants is one of the focuses in enhancing the human capital empowerment of the civil service to increase their productivity in realising Malaysia MADANI aspirations,” according to the statement.

It said that the prime minister also emphasised elements of civil service reform such as digitising service systems, holistic strategic cooperation, and the whole-of-nation approach.

This is to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and professionalism of the civil service in providing the best service to the people and the country. ― Bernama