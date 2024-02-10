Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Economic development and promoting investment are the focus of the Madani government in restoring Malaysia’s status as a respected country, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said that to realise this, the Cabinet has set several things in terms of economic development to be emphasised and implemented this year, including increasing investment and developing the country’s capabilities in all areas such as education, health and culture.

“With political stability and a strong Madani government, we must focus on economic development, increase investment and expand our capabilities in all areas.

“For 2024, the Cabinet is very focused on ensuring that the focus is implemented so that Malaysia returns to being a great country and is respected in the region,” he said at the Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Council (KLSCAH) in the KLSCAH Hall here today.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, KLSCAH president Ngan Teng Ye and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing. — Bernama

