KUALA LUMPUR, February 10 — The strong and unique bond between Iran and Malaysia, rooted in cultural and civilisational elements, has flourished over the last four decades, said Iran Ambassador-designate to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi.

Therefore, he was hopeful that bilateral relations could be further strengthened, including in the fields of economy, education, science and technology.

“In West Asia, Iran, with its diverse capacities, has been a close friend and trade partner of Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Both nations have actively collaborated on international platforms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and Developing-8 (D8) and therefore to continue strengthening the ties on shared objectives and global cooperation,” he told Bernama recently.

On bilateral relations, Mohammadi Nasrabadi said both countries remain committed to continuing to conduct Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) and Joint Economic Commission (JEC) to refine the potential scope of cooperation.

“This year, we are exploring the possibility of high-level visits between the two countries to further expand bilateral relations across various sectors including trade and investment, tourism and culture, and information and technology,” he said.

The total value of trade between Malaysia and Iran reached US$845.8 million (RM4 billion) in 2023.

On the upcoming Iran’s 45th anniversary of National Day on Feb 11, he pointed out the country’s revolution has reached a significant milestone recognised in official and diplomatic spheres.

Up to last year, he said the educational landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, with an astounding increase to 2,569 universities and research centres.

“This expansion coincided with a surge in student enrollment, increasing from 175,000 to over four million students nationwide. Integral to this growth are numerous scientific parks strategically established across Iran, driving the country’s technological advancement,” he said.

Mohammadi Nasrabadi pointed out that women’s representation among university faculty members has surged by 33.3 per cent, with an even more notable increase of 34 per cent in medical sciences universities.

“They even hold high-ranking positions in parliament, government, and presidencies of universities and research centres, underscoring their growing influence and contributions to Iranian society after the Revolution,” he added.

Malaysia and Iran established diplomatic relations in 1970 when Malaysia opened its embassy in Tehran. Iran opened its embassy in Malaysia in 1981. — Bernama