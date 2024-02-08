KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Batu MP P. Prabakaran has been appointed as the new Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) special committee chairman, replacing Sungai Buloh MP Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan who was appointed in April last year.

In a statement yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office said Prabakaran replaces Sungai Buloh MP Datuk R. Ramanan who had held the post since April last year and that the appointment takes effect immediately.

“This is to replace Datuk R. Ramanan, who has assumed the role of deputy entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister.

“The prime minister hopes this appointment will ensure that Mitra continues to fulfill its mandate and responsibilities in uplifting the dignity and socioeconomic status of the Indian community,” it said.

In December last year, Ramanan said Mitra Special Task Force Committee had achieved its 100 per cent target in 2023 and met all the key objectives set.

He said the success also marks the full utilisation of the funds for the first time since its inception in a transparent, accountable and fruitful manner.

Ramanan also said Mitra has successfully cleaned up its image and moved away from past accusations of mismanagement of funds following an official rating of ‘low risk’ from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for 2023.

He also expressed hope that whoever is appointed to lead the agency, understands the responsibilities towards the Indian community and its empowerment while also expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and confidence given to him and the members of the Task Force Committee.