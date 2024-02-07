PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The government has agreed that students studying overseas on the Public Service Department (PSD) sponsorship could be considered to delay their return to Malaysia to work abroad.

“This decision was made to allow government-sponsored students to gain experience and job skills abroad before returning to serve in the country,” the department said in a statement here today.

It said the postponement can be considered for eligible students subject to some stipulations, including the permission to work is based on the application submitted by final-year first-degree students and is not granted automatically.

In addition, the postponement period is not more than three years and loan-sponsored students are required to repay the loan amount in monthly instalments during the period.

PSD said the period of working abroad will be referred to as the Period of Service Bond stipulated in the agreement.

For loan-sponsored students, it said the loan repayment adjustment is based on the employment sector in the country and is only allowed once after the student returns to Malaysia subject to the conditions set.

Applications can be made from February 15 via https://myself.jpa.gov.my. — Bernama