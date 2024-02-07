GEORGE TOWN, Feb 7 — The defects in the newly opened phase one of Gurney Bay were minor and have been repaired, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state exco in charge, Jason H’ng, dealt with the contractor on the repair works.

“They have already repaired the loose parts,” he told reporters after attending the official launch of the Penang Marriott Hotel at Gurney Drive here today.

He was responding to his predecessor Lim Guan Eng’s criticism about exposed cracked concrete slabs on the ground and broken rope at the children’s playground on the first day of the park’s public opening.

Chow also claimed 95 per cent of the comments on social media about the project were positive and supportive.

“Another four per cent is also receptive of the project,” he said.

He said only the remaining one per cent had a lukewarm response to the project.

As for Lim’s comments yesterday that the state government should not let the contractor get away with the “shoddy work”, Chow said any contract is dependent on the agreement.

“The contract has not ended yet so the contractor was ordered to repair any defects, anyway, the defects were very minor,” he said.

Over the last two days after the opening of phase one of Gurney Bay, Lim has issued statements on Facebook criticising the state government over the defects in the park.

He said even though the state paid RM58 million to the contractor for phase one of the project, there were damages to the work done so how could the contractor be trusted to do the remaining works costing RM189 million for phase two of the project.

He demanded to know why a contractor with poor performance could be appointed for such a major project.