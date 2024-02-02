KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The international hacker group R00TK1T ISC Cyber Team recently launched a cyberattack campaign against Malaysia’s digital infrastructure. It didn’t take long for the group to claim its first victim, a local network solutions and system integrator, Aminia.

In our report, we have noted that Maxis and TM appeared to be among their main partners given the appearance of their logos on Aminia’s corporate website. We have since received an official statement from TM regarding the cyberattack experienced by Aminia.

TM is not using Aminia routers

In the brief statement, TM said the company is not using any routers made by Aminia. Hence, the cyberattack does not affect the telco regardless of its systems of customers.

Advertisement

In case you are wondering why TM’s statement referred to Aminia routers, this is because one of the company’s core businesses is designing and manufacturing routers for telcos. We have noted in our report that several Aminia routers can easily be found at popular online marketplaces including the MA-131 and MA-141 which have built-in backup 4G modem.

This is nothing out of the ordinary though as plenty of users out there prefer to purchase their router separately instead of using the one provided by their telco, usually for performance reasons. So, it is common to see such users put their telco-supplied router up for sale at online marketplaces, which applies to any given brand.

However, it is still unclear at the moment whether the R00TK1T attack has any impact on routers that Aminia has supplied to its customers. Meanwhile, you can check out the statement from TM below:

Advertisement

TM confirms it does not use the above router brand and that the attack does not have any impact on our systems nor customers.

TM remains committed in prioritising and strengthening our defenses against any threat to our customers, systems safety and security.

— SoyaCincau