KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — A total of 40 out of 50 foreigners who were randomly checked by the Immigration Department through the omnipresence programme at a shopping centre here today, failed to show their valid travel documents.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said all of them had been given written and verbal warnings.

He said the programme would be carried out regularly after this to ensure that foreigners comply with immigration rules and laws and do not misuse the travel documents provided.

“For employers who employ or protect illegal immigrants, you will no longer be comfortable because we will step up inspections and enforcement,” he said after participating in the omnipresence programme here today. — Bernama

